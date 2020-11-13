With another daily record of 7,777 new coronavirus cases, Wisconsin has surpassed 300,000 total cases — just 18 days after reaching 200,000
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
It took seven months for Wisconsin to record its first 100,000 coronavirus cases, 36 days to notch the second 100,000 and just 18 to reach the third.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
With another daily record of 7,777 new coronavirus cases, Wisconsin has surpassed 300,000...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 13, 2020 at 10:41 PM
It took seven months for Wisconsin to record its first 100,000 coronavirus cases, 36 days to notch the second 100,000 and just 18 to reach the third.
-
Was Green Bay's vote count tainted? County clerk says so, but offers little evidence to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 13, 2020 at 9:53 PM
The Brown County claims a consultant working for the city became improperly involved in counting votes in Green Bay.
-
UW System has Thanksgiving testing plan for students
by Bob Hague on November 13, 2020 at 9:22 PM
The University of Wisconsin System has a coronavirus testing plan in place for Thanksgiving. Students heading home for Thanksgiving will be tested for COVID-19 before they leave, then twice before they return to campus. Acting system president Tommy […]
-
Analysis finds groups spent nearly $9.9 million on legislative campaigns
by WRN Contributor on November 13, 2020 at 9:11 PM
Outside groups spent almost ten-million dollars on Wisconsin’s legislative campaigns according to an analysis by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. More than two dozen special interest groups doled out nearly $9.9 million on outside […]
-
Evers working on COVID-19 relief package
by Bob Hague on November 13, 2020 at 9:04 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said Thursday that he’s working on a coronavirus relief package. During a media conference call to discuss the COVID-19 in the state, Evers wouldn’t say what’s in the package. He would only say he […]
-
Lawsuit seeks to throw out votes from three Democratic counties in Wisconsin
by Raymond Neupert on November 13, 2020 at 8:57 PM
There’s a new lawsuit in the fight over the vote in Wisconsin with a strange twist: conservatives want to toss all of the votes in three Democrat strongholds in the state. The complaint alleges that votes were illegally cast in Dane, Milwaukee […]
-
'People in the community don't seem to care': Wisconsin hospitals' struggles with COVID...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 13, 2020 at 7:41 PM
Pandemic fatigue, complacency, colder weather and the coming holidays don't bode well for slowing the spread of the virus.
-
Young Wisconsin vapers sue JUUL, say false advertising led them to start vaping and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM
A federal lawsuit says JUUL's advertising led 4 young Wisconsin residents to vaping and addiction, and seeks to halt the company's marketing.
-
Commendations, three crashes and two citizen complaints: Inside the file of the Kenosha...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 13, 2020 at 6:50 PM
Newly released records provide the best detail to date of Rusten Sheskey's career with Kenosha police before he shot Jacob Blake.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.