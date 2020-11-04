With a tight margin in Wisconsin, attention turns to a potential recount
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
In Wisconsin, a losing candidate can demand a recount if he or she loses by 1 percentage point or less.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Biden's lead over Trump grows in Wisconsin with Green Bay, Kenosha results, but still too...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 3:44 PM
City of Green Bay results weren't posted until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Wisconsin has its share of nail-biting 21st century presidential races, here are three...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 2:45 PM
The taut race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump isn't the first time Wisconsin has gone down to the wire to pick a president.
-
Barn fire in Hobart outside Green Bay kills several cattle
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 2:41 PM
Fire crews from 20 communities responded around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday to the fire on Fernando Drive.
-
With a tight margin in Wisconsin, attention turns to a potential recount
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 2:36 PM
In Wisconsin, a losing candidate can demand a recount if he or she loses by 1 percentage point or less.
-
Democrats add seats in State Assembly, prevent veto proof majority in State Senate
by Raymond Neupert on November 4, 2020 at 2:04 PM
Legislative Republicans appear to have failed in their effort to get a veto proof majority in the State Senate. Former DATCP Secretary Brad Pfaff held out a victory over former State Senator Dan Kapanke in the 32nd Senate District in western […]
-
Election roundup: Republican Eric Wimberger wins 30th Senate District in blow to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 1:34 PM
Here's a roundup of results in local races in the Green Bay area, including the state Legislature, county and referendums.
-
Totals from Milwaukee, Kenosha and Green Bay push Biden to a 20,000 vote lead in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 12:57 PM
Trump did worse in much of Milwaukee and Madison than he did four years ago, but did a little better in much of northern and central Wisconsin.
-
'They rise up, those Indian teachers': Program retains aspiring American Indian teachers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM
A College of Menominee Nation administrator is looking for, and succeeding, in ways to retain aspiring American Indian teachers.
-
84% of registered voters in Green Bay voted in election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 11:02 AM
Here's the latest news as voters go to the polls in the Green Bay area and Brown County in the 2020 election.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.