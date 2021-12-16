With a Christmas Day game, how do Packers fare on holidays? They do well, as long as it's not Thanksgiving
Packers will host Cleveland for only third Christmas Day game in team’s history.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Wisconsin weather live updates: 76 mph gusts, reports of damage as storm rakes state; WPS...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2021 at 12:44 PM
Strong winds are expected to last throughout the day Thursday before subsiding at night, according to the National Weather Service.
Why activists in Green Bay are calling for an environmental study of an oil pipeline...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2021 at 12:02 PM
Activists gathered Tuesday outside the Army Corps of Engineers office in Green Bay to call for an environmental study of the $2.9M project.
Green Bay Preble High School schedules online classes Thursday, Friday, because of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Instagram post prompts concern from officials, who canceled classes. Green Bay Police are investigating. District says 'threats are taken seriously'
'Hold us accountable': Green Bay residents, police chief Chris Davis discuss concerns...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM
About 60 Green Bay residents show up to ask questions of police chief; most expressed support for police response to recent spate of shootings
While touring Kentucky to survey tornadoes, President Joe Biden takes a poke at Aaron...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2021 at 1:04 AM
President Joe Biden met Packers fans Wednesday in tornado-ravaged Kentucky and told them that Aaron Rodgers should be vaccinated.
Evers, Vos spar over last minute map submission to State Supreme Court
by Raymond Neupert on December 16, 2021 at 12:36 AM
Governor Tony Evers and Legislative Republicans are sparring over a new set of redistricting maps. After the State Supreme Court ruled that they want to see maps with the ‘least amount of change’ in the upcoming fight over redistricting, […]
Heavy fog a factor as 1 killed, 2 hurt in U.S. 141 crashes that cause train to derail in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2021 at 11:56 PM
Heavy fog was a factor Wednesday morning when a delivery truck driver was killed after his box truck was pushed into a train crossing U.S. 141.
Standoff in Hobart cleared after shot fired at Centerline Drive apartment;...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2021 at 11:32 PM
The standoff in Hobart started early Wednesday and was not resolved to late afternoon.
