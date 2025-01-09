With 9/11 plea deals in flux, victims' families sort through their feelings
Sept. 11 survivors and victims’ relatives have mixed feelings about a planned plea deal for accused 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. There’s uncertainty, hope, anger, relief, resignation, and a thirst for more answers about the financing and planning of the…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 9, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Milwaukee’s new Catholic archbishop to be installed next week (MILWAUKEE) A date for the installation of the next Catholic Archbishop of Milwaukee has been set. The Archdiocese of Milwaukee announced Wednesday that the Most Reverend Jeffrey […]
Titletown Report for 1/9/2025
by Bill Scott on January 9, 2025 at 12:03 PM
QB Jordan Love is limited in his first practice since suffering an elbow injury in the loss to Chicago. As the Packers prepare for the wildcard playoffs against the Eagles, Love said he has some soreness in his elbow.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 9, 2025 at 11:59 AM
The Bucks knock off the Spurs – The Packers returned to the practice field with QB Jordan Love limited in his return – Badger QB Tyler Van Dyke says he’s transferring to SMU – The College Football Playoffs continue tonight
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 9, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Senate approves Voter ID amendment (MADISON) As expected, the state Senate’s first floor session on Wednesday approved a measure that would protect Wisconsin’s Voter ID law through an amendment to the state Constitution. Senator […]
Minnesota Bank Robber Captured in Wilton
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2025 at 5:54 PM
Gundersen St. Joseph’s meets mission for patients in need. WHA data ranks hospital...
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2025 at 5:51 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/7
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2025 at 4:58 PM
Mauston Eases by Richland Center in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2025 at 4:57 PM
Hillsboro Girls Basketball Thumps Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2025 at 4:56 PM
