Witcraft, Mary Ann Age 87 of Wisconsin Dells
Mary Ann Witcraft has closed her eyes here and opened them in heaven to be with her beloved husband, Fred, on December 5, 2020.Mary Ann Margaret (Hoks) Witcraft, age 87, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s / Dementia. Her life’s journey ended at Our House 2 in Wisconsin Dells.
Mary Ann was born to Walter & Viola (Walters) Hoks on April 11, 1933. After her mother’s early death, she was raised in Adams-Friendship, WI, by her father and stepmother Vivian Hoks. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1951.
While working at the courthouse in Adams, she met Fredrick Witcraft who was in the process of filing for his discharge papers after the Korean War. Fred and Mary Ann married on September 25, 1954, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Adams, Wisconsin. They enjoyed many happy years together while raising their family in Mauston, WI, until Fred’s early death from brain cancer in 1996.
Mary Ann loved playing piano & organ for St. Patrick’s Church (Mauston) as well as working for the Parish through the years. She also enjoyed being outdoors in her garden, tending to flowers and other living things. After her husband’s death in 1996, she went on to Viterbo College (LaCrosse) where she got her degree in Theology with a Spanish minor. At the time of her graduation in 1998, Mary Ann was the oldest person to graduate. She really enjoyed learning & studying the bible as that remained close to her heart even as she battled dementia.
Survivors include her children, William (Vicki) Witcraft of Lyndon Station; Thomas (Candace) Witcraft of Blair; Stephen (Dawn Lingard) Witcraft of Dodgeville; David (Wendy Kimbrell) Witcraft of Conover; and Lois Bires of Mauston; grandchildren, Jesse, Christopher, Grant, Kendall, Anthony, Casondra, Emily, Robert, Bradley, Joshua; 7 great grandchildren; sister Helen Jane (Clayton) Williams, sister-in-law’s, Lillian Anderson, Donna (Stewart) Thomas & brother-in-law, Bruce Marti.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother & sister-in laws, granddaughter Jillian Witcraft, aunts, uncles & cousins.
To celebrate Mary Ann’s life, family & friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston on Friday, December 11, 2020. Due to Covid restrictions, please respect the guidelines and wear a mask while social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial to be held immediately after visitation. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.
