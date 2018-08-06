Wissports.net’s Wilson Pegs Mauston Football to Finish 2nd in South Central Conference

Wissports.net football editor and general manager Travis Wilson has pegged Mauston to finish second this year in the South Central Conference. Wilson has Wautoma winning the conference this year followed by Mauston, Nekoosa, Wisconsin Dells, Adams-Friendship, and Westfield in that order. He has Mauston running back Tyler Jirousek as a player to watch in the conference this season. Jirousek ran for over 1,500 yards a year ago. Wilson also notes Mauston will need to find a way to re-tool their passing game after losing quarterback Dakota Barnier. Mauston will open their season in less than two weeks at home against Tomah. This Friday Mauston will travel to West Salem to scrimmage both West Salem and Baldwin-Woodville. Here is Mauston football’s entire 2018 Schedule:

August 10th (Scrimmage) at West Salem vs West Salem and Baldwin/Woodville 12pm

August 17th Tomah 7pm

August 24th at Laconia (Rosendale, WI) 7pm

August 31 at Lake Mills 7pm

September 7 New Glarus/Monticello 7pm

September 14 at Wautoma 7pm

September 21 at Adams-Friendship 7pm

September 28 Westfield 7pm

October 5th at Nekoosa 7pm

October 12 Wisconsin Dells 7pm

Bold = Home

Italics = Non-Conference

