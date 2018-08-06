Wissports.net’s Wilson Pegs Mauston Football to Finish 2nd in South Central Conference
Wissports.net football editor and general manager Travis Wilson has pegged Mauston to finish second this year in the South Central Conference. Wilson has Wautoma winning the conference this year followed by Mauston, Nekoosa, Wisconsin Dells, Adams-Friendship, and Westfield in that order. He has Mauston running back Tyler Jirousek as a player to watch in the conference this season. Jirousek ran for over 1,500 yards a year ago. Wilson also notes Mauston will need to find a way to re-tool their passing game after losing quarterback Dakota Barnier. Mauston will open their season in less than two weeks at home against Tomah. This Friday Mauston will travel to West Salem to scrimmage both West Salem and Baldwin-Woodville. Here is Mauston football’s entire 2018 Schedule:
August 10th (Scrimmage) at West Salem vs West Salem and Baldwin/Woodville 12pm
August 17th Tomah 7pm
August 24th at Laconia (Rosendale, WI) 7pm
August 31 at Lake Mills 7pm
September 7 New Glarus/Monticello 7pm
September 14 at Wautoma 7pm
September 21 at Adams-Friendship 7pm
September 28 Westfield 7pm
October 5th at Nekoosa 7pm
October 12 Wisconsin Dells 7pm
Bold = Home
Italics = Non-Conference
Source: WRJC.com
