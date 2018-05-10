WISGOP state convention in Milwaukee this weekend

Wisconsin Republicans will hold their state convention in Milwaukee this weekend. Delegates will hear from Republican elected officials, including Governor Scott Walker, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and Senator Ron Johnson. And they’ll also endorse one of two candidates running to challenge Senator Tammy Baldwin in November. “It’s a grass-roots driven endorsement process,” said state party […]

