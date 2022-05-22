WISGOP convention gives no endorsement for governor

Wisconsin Republicans fail to make an endorsement for governor. Delegates at the state party convention in Middleton over the weekend opted against endorsing a candidate for the August primary. Former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch twice fell short of the 60 percent needed in Saturday’s balloting. Only Kleefisch and state Representative Timothy Ramthun advanced to a […] Source: WRN.com







