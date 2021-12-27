Wisconsin's wild weather, derecho 'quite remarkable for December,' results in thousands of insurance damage claims
Some of the wildest weather ever struck the Midwest this month. In Clark County, Wis., snow was followed four days later by powerful tornadoes.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Advocate Aurora Health takes out newspaper ads seeking public's help to combat COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 27, 2021 at 2:58 PM
Full-page ads in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Green Bay Press Gazette and Chicago Tribune follow efforts by hospitals in Cleveland and Minnesota.
-
McNew Robbie L. Of Milwaukee and Formerly of Hustler
by WRJC WebMaster on December 27, 2021 at 2:51 PM
-
Greiner, John T. Age 82 of Westfield
by WRJC WebMaster on December 27, 2021 at 2:50 PM
-
Smith, Anthony A. Age 59 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on December 27, 2021 at 2:48 PM
-
Northcentral Wisconsin blanketed with several inches of snow with more expected Tuesday
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 27, 2021 at 1:14 PM
Meteorologists predict light snow and freezing rain with another inch of snow possible across Door County and a half-inch in other areas until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay.
-
Wisconsin's wild weather, derecho 'quite remarkable for December,' results in thousands...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 27, 2021 at 12:02 PM
Some of the wildest weather ever struck the Midwest this month. In Clark County, Wis., snow was followed four days later by powerful tornadoes.
-
Community Impact Report: Here are 9 stories that made a difference in Green Bay and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 27, 2021 at 12:01 PM
The first ever Community Impact Report is designed to show the results of journalists' work in the community and across the state.
-
Rising 9-1-1 call loads, recruitment struggles put Wisconsin fire and EMS agencies on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 27, 2021 at 12:01 PM
The Wisconsin Policy Forum reported that fire and emergency medical service agencies are facing challenges statewide.
-
'It just lifts everybody up': Teen pushes her brother's wheelchair in cross-country...
by Wausau Daily Herald on December 26, 2021 at 7:55 PM
Pioneering runners Susan and Jeffrey Bergeman open up the possibilities for cross country events. She pushes him in a wheelchair in races.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.