Wisconsin's unusual split election was driven by some very familiar trends
Subject to final official results, this appears to be the closest pair of Senate and gubernatorial races on the same ballot in Wisconsin history.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin election, 1st Senate: Jacque reelected for second term
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM
This will be Jacque's second term as a state senator after representing the 2nd Assembly District for four consecutive terms from 2011 to 2019.
-
Nurse from Pierce County, Wisconsin, charged with amputating patient's foot without his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 10, 2022 at 3:08 PM
The nurse told two other nurses at shift change that day that she was "going to cut off the victim's foot for comfort," the criminal complaint said.
-
Jail Roster 11/10
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2022 at 2:40 PM
-
Wisconsin's unusual split election was driven by some very familiar trends
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 10, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Subject to final official results, this appears to be the closest pair of Senate and gubernatorial races on the same ballot in Wisconsin history.
-
More of a ripple than a wave. How Wisconsin defied a GOP sweep.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 10, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Former four-time Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson sees mistakes in how Tim Michels and Republicans campaigned in the 2022 election.
-
During her 30-year service, this 1975 Kiel grad accomplished many firsts as a woman in...
by Sheboygan Press on November 10, 2022 at 11:17 AM
'There's always a first,' says Nancy Schnell Rivera. In a 30-year military career that started in 1976, she saw many firsts as a woman.
-
What are seasonal outlooks? And how do they predict what this winter in Wisconsin will be...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 10, 2022 at 11:03 AM
With temperatures in the 20s and 30s coming this weekend to most of the state, it's time to look ahead to what winter might bring.
-
Marching toward zero deaths: Green Bay-area group plans long, emotional walk for veteran...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM
On Saturday, people can walk a mile of the Fox River Trail for every veteran lost to suicide per day. It's 17.6 miles this year, with a goal of 0.
-
Wisconsin midterm 2022 election night parties for Tony Evers, Tim Michels, Ron Johnson...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 10, 2022 at 1:27 AM
Election night parties for Gov. Tony Evers, Tim Michels, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes in the 2022 midterms.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.