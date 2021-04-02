    Wisconsin’s Tornado & Severe Weather Awareness Week is April 12-16, 2021

Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week 2021 will be taking place April 12-16. Gervase Thompson, director of Emergency Management of Juneau County would like to remind everyone of the importance of preparing for severe storms and tornadoes.

Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes annually. During 2020, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed 20 tornadoes touched down in the State of Wisconsin. The peak tornado season in Wisconsin is April to August, but they can occur any time of the year and at any time of the day or night.

On April 15, 2021, two statewide tornado drills are planned. A mock tornado watch will be issued statewide by the National Weather Service at 1:00 p.m., followed by a statewide mock tornado warning at 1:45 p.m. The afternoon drill will end at 2 p.m., and an evening drill will be issued at 6:45 p.m. This is a great opportunity for everyone to test their emergency plans to be ready for possible tornadoes and severe weather.

If there is a threat of severe weather in Wisconsin on Thursday, the statewide drills will be postponed until Friday, April 16 with the same times. The drill will be conducted in all other conditions, including non-severe weather (clouds, rain, dark sky, scattered thunderstorms, etc.) If severe weather is expected on Friday, the drills will be cancelled.

Any changes will be issued to local media as well as posted on the ReadyWisconsin website at http://readywisconsin.wi.gov.

It is very important that you have several ways to receive weather information. A NOAA Weather Radio, access to a local television station, and a smart phone app are a few examples to keep you informed when weather becomes severe.

Feel free to contact the Juneau County Emergency Management Office if you need further information, 608-847-9393.

Source: WRJC.com







