Wisconsin's top education official facing challengers on both flanks

Wisconsin’s top education official faces challengers on the right and left as she runs for re-election. Republican-backed school choice advocate Brittany Kinser and rural school superintendent Jeff Wright hope to beat Superintendent Jill Underly. Wright has support from public school…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







