Wisconsin’s Taylor goes to Indianapolis in Round 2 of NFL Draft

Two-time Doak Walker award winner Jonathan Taylor is the third running back off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Wisconsin Badger was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the ninth pick in the second round, 41st overall. The Colts traded up to select Taylor, sending a fourth round pick to Cleveland for […]

