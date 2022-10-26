Wisconsin's story doesn't start with Jean Nicolet. A brief history of forced relocation and 'landcestry.'
For many schoolchildren, Wisconsin’s history starts with Jean Nicolet in 1634, but human history in the state starts at least 10,000 years earlier.
Forced relocation of peoples an integral part of Wisconsin's history. Here's how to make...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 26, 2022 at 10:23 AM
Indigenous people are the original stewards of this land, and the story of Wisconsin needs to include that of forced relocation of peoples.
Appleton rewrites permissions and rules for planting gardens in street terraces
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 26, 2022 at 10:18 AM
Owners who plant gardens are responsible for contacting Diggers Hotline to mark any underground utilities before digging within the right of way.
Famed Door County artists Karsten and Ellen Topelmann, Ingwersen featured in new exhibit
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 26, 2022 at 10:17 AM
The artists have earned national attention - one via an album cover for an hard rock icon, another by painting the portrait of a Supreme Court judge.
Unidentified man found dead in Pleasant Prairie in 1993 is linked to Menominee tribe,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 25, 2022 at 8:22 PM
Investigators with the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit that helps solve unidentified persons cases, says the unidentified man may have family near tribe.
WPS's revised electric rate proposal shifts more costs to residential customers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 25, 2022 at 6:44 PM
WPS is seeking a 13% increase in residential electric rates in 2023, about twice the increase it is seeking for large industrial energy users.
Scott, LaVonne J. Age 93 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on October 25, 2022 at 4:53 PM
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich to unveil $96.7M budget proposal that would hike property...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM
An 11.6% increase in total taxes collected doesn't automatically equal the same increase in a person's city property tax bill, however.
Golden Eagles Boys XC Punches Team Ticket to State Firlus State Qualifier for Girls Team
by WRJC WebMaster on October 25, 2022 at 3:20 PM
