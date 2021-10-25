Wisconsin's rural veterinarians are being hit hard by lack of staff, virus concerns. And that means delays for pets that need care
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Wagner, Harvey J. Age 83 of Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 25, 2021 at 2:17 PM
Boehm, Gerald Lloyd Age 94 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 25, 2021 at 2:15 PM
The attorney tasked with reviewing the 2020 election has hired a lawyer at taxpayer...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 25, 2021 at 2:09 PM
The lawyer looking into the 2020 election at taxpayer expense now has his own taxpayer-funded attorney as he tries to forge ahead with his work.
Emails between chairman, political lobbyists detail input on 'forever chemical' policies...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Emails obtained by the Journal Sentinel show how lobbyists shared their input on policies regarding "forever chemicals," metallic mining
Lambeau Field arrests, ejections: Oct. 24
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 24, 2021 at 10:53 PM
Arrests, ejections and #scannersquawk tweets from the Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Football Team game at Lambeau Field on Oct. 24, 2021.
Fiery Brown County crash kills two Manitowoc County residents; driver booked into jail
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 24, 2021 at 2:24 PM
Two Manitowoc County residents were fatally injured when their car was struck by a Green Bay man's car that had passed a stop sign in New Denmark.
SBC Sports Classics: Hillsboro at Wonewoc-Center (Volleyball Regional Final 10-23-21)
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2021 at 3:04 AM
Local Prep Scores from Saturday 10/23
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2021 at 2:59 AM
