Wisconsin’s Reuvers named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Wisconsin senior forward Nate Reuvers was named to the 2020-21 Preseason All-Big Ten Team on Monday. Reuvers is the only Badger to make the 10-person first team, voted on by a panel of conference media members. Reuvers started all 31 games for the Badgers last season, averaging 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds a game. He […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.