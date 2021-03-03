Wisconsin's promised vaccine registry site has launched with just one vaccinator while state works out glitches
Several local health departments who were listed as part of the pilot program said this week that they have not participated in any pilot testing.
As Republicans welcome maskless crowd, Democrats say those following COVID-19 precautions...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2021 at 11:42 PM
The crowd of people gathering together without face masks again rings alarm bells for Democratic lawmakers.
Number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Wisconsin surpasses 1.5 million; 9% of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2021 at 10:57 PM
Wisconsin ranks 11th in the nation in the share of its population that is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
Republicans in charge of Legislature unlikely to give voters the option of raising their...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2021 at 10:43 PM
Republicans who control the Legislature won't let the sales tax go up and will substantially pare back Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plans to spend $2.4 billion on building projects.
Elections Commission to more frequently contact voters who may have moved
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM
The Wisconsin Elections Commission is considering making more frequent contacts with voters who may have moved to more easily resolve address issues.
Chappell, John Lawrence Age 70 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2021 at 6:53 PM
Democratic Senate leader Janet Bewley says voters in her district are 'not smart' to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2021 at 6:15 PM
The top Senate Democrat said voters in her northern Wisconsin district will likely oppose raising their taxes because they're "not smart" during an event that was broadcast Wednesday.
You won't collect coins or weapons in this video game. Instead, you'll gain wisdom about...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2021 at 6:06 PM
An educational video game designed by a University of Wisconsin-Stout student teaches children about Ojibwe Native American culture and sovereignty.
Gov. Tony Evers suggests schools could start year early to help students catch up
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2021 at 5:41 PM
The former state superintendent also suggested schools could offer more summer courses.
