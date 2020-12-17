Wisconsin’s pro sports teams investing in social justice

The Brewers, Bucks, and Packers are investing into social justice. According to information on the Bucks’ website, Microsoft, and and the MLB, NBA and NFL franchises have combined forces to form the Equity League, a new impact investment division of venture capital fund TitletownTech. It marks the first time the Brewers, Bucks, and Packers have […]

