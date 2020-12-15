Wisconsin’s Presidential Electors cast votes for Biden/Harris

At the Capitol Monday, Wisconsin’s electors cast their 10 votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. “Today we did our part, to continue the long and sacred tradition of our democracy, of honoring the will of the people,” said Governor Tony Evers. Electors included Evers, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, state Representative Sheila […]

Source: WRN.com







