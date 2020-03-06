Wisconsin's pending coronavirus tests increase, but that's because of new CDC rules on who can be tested
The CDC is now allowing for anyone with a doctor’s approval experiencing fever, cough or trouble breathing to be tested.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin’s pending coronavirus tests increase, but that’s because of new CDC ...2 hours ago
- First Minnesota case of COVID-19 coronavirus reported in Ramsey County cruise passenger2 hours ago
- Brown Deer, its insurer, settle police shooting case for $1.7 million2 hours ago
- Gallagher and Pocan introduce bill that would bring transparency to medical supply chain2 hours ago
- UW-Madison report says Russian social media bots still out in force ahead of 2020 presiden...4 hours ago
- Bands Announced for Downtown Thursday Nights 2020 in Tomah5 hours ago
- Pediatric Readiness Quality Care Collaborative helps ensure high-quality care for children...5 hours ago
- Wisconsin Sits In Upper Half Of Dubious List Of States5 hours ago
- State Supreme Court tosses appeal of man convicted of ordering his wife to kill police6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Dominates World Championship Cheese Contest12 hours ago
- Nominations Sought for DFW Board Elections12 hours ago
- WPA to Host Producer Regional Outreach Meetings12 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.