Wisconsin's only oil refinery to reopen after 2018 explosion

Wisconsin’s only oil refinery is on track to be fully operational in June after a $1.2 billion effort to rebuild the facility five years following an explosion. The 2018 explosion and subsequent fires at the facility, then-owned by Calgary-based Husky…

