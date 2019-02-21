”Wisconsin’s Oldest Man” Dies At 108
Two days after he was featured in a newspaper article for being “Wisconsin’s oldest living man, Ron Schwartz died at the age of 108. Schwartz was born in 1911 and raised on a farm just outside of East Troy. He moved to Milwaukee in 1953 and finally gave up his home to move to an assisted-living apartment last year. After the Sunday story in the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, no one has stepped forward with information about anyone older. How did he live so long? Schwartz says good genes and luck. His parents also lived past 100 and four siblings were in their 90s when they died.
Source: WRJC.com
