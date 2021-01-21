Wisconsin’s Mark Johnson named WCHA 1970’s Player of the Decade

One of the top scorers in the WCHA’s highest-scoring decade, Wisconsin’s Mark Johnson has been named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Player of the Decade for the 1970’s. Johnson, who was named to the WCHA’s All-Decade Team earlier this week, finished his three-year career with 256 points (125g-131a) in 125 career games with the Badgers, […]

Source: WRN.com







