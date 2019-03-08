Wisconsin’s January Unemployment Rates Holds Steady at 3 Percent

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate held steady at three percent for the month of January. The Department of Workforce Development says the state added 49-hundred non-farm jobs and six-thousand private sectors jobs during the first month of the year. Wisconsin gained 22-thousand-600 private sector jobs from January 2018 to January 2019. D-W-D Secretary-designee Caleb Frostman said these numbers show employers across many industry sectors expanded their employment in January.

