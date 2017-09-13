Wisconsin’s Irma response scaled back

Most of the Wisconsin National Guard soldiers that were supposed to help with Hurricane Irma aren’t going. Captain Joe Trovato is a spokesman for the Guard. He said Florida officials determined they didn’t need as many people. More than 2,500 troops from around the state were activated. Trovato said they sent about 650 of them […]

