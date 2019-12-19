Wisconsin’s House delegation splits along partisan lines on impeachment

Members of Wisconsin’s House delegation voted along partisan lines Wednesday for both articles of impeachment against Donald Trump on – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. the almost perfect partisan divide in the House of Representatives in the impeachment of President Donald Trump Wednesday. LaCrosse Democrat Ron Kind kept his decision to himself until […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.