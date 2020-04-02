Wisconsin's election is still April 7, but a federal judge has extended the deadline for absentee votes to be counted
Wisconsin’s presidential primary is on track for April 7 but a judge’s ruling allows more time to count absentee ballots.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
