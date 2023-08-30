Wisconsin's economic development agency is falling short of its job goals. Here are takeaways from a new report on WEDC
A new report from the Legislative Audit Bureau says the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation isn’t meeting its job creation goals.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Keith Kutksa released. He is last of the 'Monfils Six' to walk out of prison
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 30, 2023 at 6:54 PM
Keith Kutska, 72, was one of six men convicted killing Tom Monfils, a fellow worker at the James River Corp. paper mill in Green Bay, in 1992.
Top grilling team in the country takes first and second places in Door County BBQ contest
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 30, 2023 at 6:37 PM
Gettin' Basted beat 28 other teams from across the country to win Day 1 of the Washington Island barbecue competition, then placed second on Day 2.
HSHS and Prevea Health internet outage continues Wednesday in Green Bay, elsewhere
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 30, 2023 at 5:01 PM
All hospitals and clinics in the two health systems are affected.
How one Wisconsin school district changed its Native American race-based mascot
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 30, 2023 at 4:33 PM
There are still about two dozen school districts in Wisconsin that use Native American race-based mascots or logos.
A developer proposed reviving a downtown Green Bay site. Here's why Brown Co. bought it,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 30, 2023 at 3:48 PM
After a developer proposed to open several businesses in the old Bank Mutual building, Brown County acted quickly to buy the property. Here's why.
People lost $273,893 in cryptocurrency scams since 2020, Green Bay police say
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 30, 2023 at 3:40 PM
Nearly $200,000 was reported stolen in 2023 alone.
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 8/29
by WRJC WebMaster on August 30, 2023 at 3:39 PM
Debbie Richards performs at Terrace Heights
by WRJC WebMaster on August 30, 2023 at 3:38 PM
