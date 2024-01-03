Wisconsin's Democratic governor says Trump should be on ballot, Biden must visit to beat him

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor opposes keeping Republican Donald Trump off the ballot in the battleground state, saying that those who think he should be disqualified “can vote against him.” Gov. Tony Evers also told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday…

