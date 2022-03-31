Wisconsin’s Davis declares for NBA Draft

The old saying, “All good things come to an end,” is fitting for the Wisconsin Badgers and their fans. Sophomore guard Johnny Davis announced Thursday on ESPN’s NBA Today, that he is leaving Madison for the NBA. Davis said, “I will forever cherish the experiences I had and the relationships I built during my time […] Source: WRN.com







