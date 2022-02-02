Wisconsin's continuing 2020 fights: Republicans move to ban election grants while Dems seek ouster of elections commissioner
Three Wisconsin Republicans are proposing to amend the state constitution to bar groups from providing grant funding to election officials.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Green Bay area one step closer to visitors center after Evers awards tourism funds
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2022 at 8:47 PM
It has taken almost four years, but Green Bay tourism officials have secured the $6.5 million needed to build a visitors center near Lambeau Field.
-
2 more Green Bay-area men arrested in case of man's burned body found near UWGB campus
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2022 at 8:39 PM
Jason Mendez-Ramos's body was found, at the edge of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus after crews responded to a brush fire in the area.
-
Brown County to offer free COVID-19 testing at fairgrounds beginning at 8 a.m. Friday; De...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2022 at 8:39 PM
Brown County officials said testing serves two purposes: Answering questions about whether a person has the virus, and easing the strain on hospitals
-
Howard-Suamico School Board candidates share their views, why they're running ahead of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2022 at 8:13 PM
Nine candidates are running for the three at-large positions on the board.
-
Wisconsin's continuing 2020 fights: Republicans move to ban election grants while Dems...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 2, 2022 at 7:09 PM
Three Wisconsin Republicans are proposing to amend the state constitution to bar groups from providing grant funding to election officials.
-
A judge has allowed Voces de la Frontera to join a lawsuit challenging subpoenas in the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 2, 2022 at 6:56 PM
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul brought the suit in October to try to block subpoenas the Republicans served on the state Elections Commission.
-
WRJC to Air Interviews with New Lisbon School Board Candidates
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2022 at 5:31 PM
-
Adams County to Host Another DNR Snowmobile Safety Course
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2022 at 5:31 PM
-
Suspected Dynamite in Tomah Turns out to be Aerial Fireworks
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2022 at 5:30 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.