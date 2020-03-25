Wisconsin's confirmed coronavirus case total grows to 585 after the state's biggest single-day jump
The spike comes as testing capacity increases and community transmission of the virus has been documented in more than half a dozen counties.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
