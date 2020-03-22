Wisconsin's confirmed cases of coronavirus increases to 381 Sunday
Sunday’s total is up 100 from the reported number of cases yesterday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
