Wisconsin’s chief warden retires after 30 years on the job

Wisconsin’s Chief Warden is stepping down. Todd Schaller spent more than 30 years in public service with the state, and says working as a warden was his dream. “I wanted to work with the Department of Natural Resources all my life, and I was fortunate to live that and carry it out with a great […]

