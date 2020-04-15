Wisconsin’s Baun had diluted test sample at Scouting Combine

Former Wisconsin Badger linebacker Zach Baun has informed all 32 NFL teams that he had a diluted urine sample at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, it’s a red flag as it pertains to league drug testing mechanisms. Schefter said a diluted sample doesn’t prove the presence of a banned substance, […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.