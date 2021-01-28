Wisconsin's average COVID-19 test positivity rate dips below 20% for first time since October
The test positivity rate passed 20% on Oct. 10 as COVID-19 cases were surging, and it has remained high since, peaking at 38% in November.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
COVID-19 has resulted in $73 million in lost revenue for UW's 2020-21 operating budget,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 28, 2021 at 12:16 AM
According to deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh, UW has no plans to cut any of the 23 sports it offers.
Green Bay man set to face trial in deadly shooting near Seymour Park; victim was shot...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 28, 2021 at 12:13 AM
Deanthony D. Odum, 24, of Green Bay was shot four times and died. Two others were injured.
First Green Bay School District students can return to in-person classes March 29; not...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 28, 2021 at 12:02 AM
Green Bay public schools have been closed to in-person classes since March 2020. They started 2020-21 school year in an online-only mode.
Bellin Health doctor: Residents should double mask to minimize spread of coronavirus
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 27, 2021 at 11:55 PM
The seven-day average positivity rate stood at 24.6% on Monday.
Mask requirements in Green Bay, De Pere will resume if Assembly overturns state mandate
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 27, 2021 at 11:37 PM
Without a statewide mandate, Brown County will see a patchwork of policies among municipalities, schools and the Oneida Nation.
Reports: Shawn Mennenga fired as Packers Special Teams Coordinator
by Bill Scott on January 27, 2021 at 10:48 PM
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spent the day meeting with his coordinators and word out of 1265 Lombardi is that Shawn Mennenga will not be back for the 2021 season. The Packers struggled on special teams all season. They […]
State Republicans, Democrats agree legislation is likely not needed for new Foxconn deal,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2021 at 10:48 PM
As Foxconn and the state negotiate a new deal, will the state Legislature get involved? Some elected officials don't think that's necessary.
Who are Brown County's top Teachers of Distinction for 2021? Check out the list
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 27, 2021 at 9:51 PM
A total of 42 individual teachers and five teams made the cut this year. Of those, nine will win Golden Apple Awards.
