Wisconsin's average COVID-19 positivity rate reaches the lowest point on record
The seven-day average positivity rate declined to 1.1%, the lowest mark since the state Department of Health Services began recording the stat.
Green Bay Packers are ending paper tickets this year, making electronic tickets permanent
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 11, 2021 at 10:54 PM
Packers used mobile tickets last year and will continue with them, as are most NFL teams.
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson suspended for a week from YouTube after Milwaukee Press...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2021 at 10:29 PM
YouTube pulls a speech by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and suspends him for a week for violating COVID-19 'medical misinformation policies'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2021 at 10:27 PM
The seven-day average positivity rate declined to 1.1%, the lowest mark since the state Department of Health Services began recording the stat.
Ron Johnson called Joe Biden 'a liberal, progressive, socialist, Marxist.' Can someone be...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2021 at 9:56 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson' heaped a lot of political ideology on one figure during a Thursday night interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News.
With pent-up travel demand and stimulus money available, gas prices hit $3 in southeast...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2021 at 9:04 PM
As the Wisconsin economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, summer travel has increased consumer demand for gasoline, raising prices.
Local health officers cannot close school buildings, Wisconsin Supreme Court rules
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2021 at 7:42 PM
The state's highest court issued the ruling in a 4-3 decision.
Want to trade screen time for lake time? Leinenkugel's is giving away $4,000 prize for a...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 11, 2021 at 6:59 PM
All you have to do is tell Leinenkugel's how many hours of screen time you streamed in the past year.
Evers wanted to give $70 million to a program that helps pay for developing trails and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2021 at 6:24 PM
The GOP plan included in the 2021-22 state budget proposal provides $32 million for purchases, paring back Gov. Tony Evers' proposed spending.
Judge suspends debt relief program for farmers of color after conservative law firm,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2021 at 4:24 PM
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and white farmers from across the country sued in April for its debt relief program for farmers of color.
