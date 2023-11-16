Wisconsin's annual gun deer season set to open this weekend

Wisconsin’s annual nine-day gun deer-hunting season starts this weekend to a mixed outlook. The season kicks off at sunrise on Saturday and closes on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 26. Hunters killed 203,295 deer during the 2022 season, up 14%…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







