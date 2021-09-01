Wisconsin’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at its highest in more than 6 months
Wisconsin’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at its highest in more than 6 months. Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the state Department of Health Services encourages Wisconsinites to continue taking steps to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. The state is seeing very high case activity, with the 7-day average of new confirmed […]
Green Bay Press-Gazette Photos of the Month: August 2021
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2021 at 7:47 PM
See photos from the Green Bay area from August 2021.
Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will play at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2021 at 7:40 PM
The New Orleans Saints had to find a new place to host the game against the Green Bay Packers after being forced out of Louisiana by Hurricane Ida.
Do kids who commit adult crimes belong in prison? Wisconsin struggles with an answer
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2021 at 4:58 PM
Manitowoc County teen Damian Hauschultz admitted to killing 7-year-old foster brother Ethan in 2018. Damian will be sentenced Thursday.
Mauston Man Arrested on Drug Charges after Hiding in Crawl Space
by WRJC WebMaster on September 1, 2021 at 3:44 PM
Emerald ash borer is threatening Indigenous basket weaving in Wisconsin as tribal and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2021 at 3:30 PM
Emerald ash borer is threatening to wipe out all the ash trees in the state. Tribal and state officials are working to save as many trees as they can.
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 8/31
by WRJC WebMaster on September 1, 2021 at 2:26 PM
Editor: Our Green Bay staff and news coverage will look more like the changing Brown...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2021 at 2:17 PM
At the Press-Gazette, our local demographics are more than numbers. This is today's community of people we serve and seek to reflect.
'The tides are shifting': National Guard Bureau announces broad reforms to combat sexual...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM
The changes follow a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Cap Times investigation. Better training, program reviews and increased transparency are planned.
