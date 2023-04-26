Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law goes before the courts next week. Here's what happens if it is overturned.
Arguments begin next week over whether Wisconsin’s near total abortion ban passed in 1849. The Wisconsin Supreme Court will likely settle the case.
TIkTok, Instagram curfew? A new proposal aims to limit social media time for Wisconsin's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 26, 2023 at 1:05 PM
As concerns rise over how to respond to the youth mental health crisis, one legislator has proposed a curfew on social media for underage users.
United Way report: One in 3 Green Bay area families struggle with financial hardships
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 26, 2023 at 11:03 AM
The United Way of Wisconsin and Brown County United Way report found 1 in 3 families here struggle to afford a basic household budget.
Wisconsin families matter. Here's how 6 newsrooms, 2 community foundations and Microsoft...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM
Wisconsin is defined by its families. But all too often, families are defined by their struggles. Here's how area newsrooms are helping spotlight and lessen those burdens.
A rare fungal infection broke out at a paper mill. Here's what to know about...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM
Wisconsin is a 'hot spot' for blastomycosis, but a recent outbreak of the fungal infection in Michigan appears "unusual" and "unprecedented."
Door County folk school announces guided hike schedule for its 128-acre property
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 26, 2023 at 9:53 AM
The school's 88-year history, folklore and landscape are the subject of free interpretive hiking tours of its historic buildings and 128-acre campus.
Sturgeon Bay bridges to close at different times over next two weeks
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 26, 2023 at 1:02 AM
Detours will be posted during closures for the Maple-Oregon and Michigan Street bridges downtown and the Bayview Bridge that bypasses downtown
Assembly passes bills aimed at cutting number of weeks unemployment would be paid in a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 25, 2023 at 11:01 PM
Republican lawmakers are seeking to reduce the length of time unemployed Wisconsinites can receive unemployment benefits when the economy is strong.
State Sen. Ballweg calls for more funding for rural roads and bridges
by Raymond Neupert on April 25, 2023 at 8:20 PM
A Wisconsin State Senator says the state budget needs to include money to improve local roads serving farmers. Markesan Republican Joan Ballweg says smaller county and town bridges are in need of serious repairs. “Making it […]
