Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral Votes Officially Go To Trump



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (12/19/2016) – Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral Votes have all gone to Donald Trump as Electoral College electors in states throughout the United States cast votes today that reflect the Electoral results of the November 8, 2016 Presidential Election. Even though there were attempts by disgruntled citizens to convince the Electoral College voters to vote for someone other than Republican candidate Donald Trump, Trump is expected to remain President-Elect until the swearing in ceremony, January 20, 2017.

Following the conclusion of today’s meeting of the electors, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brad Courtney released the following statement:

“Today, Donald Trump received Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral Votes, and we were proud to honor the voices of 1.4 million Wisconsin voters who spoke loud and clear on November 8th. Once again, we congratulate the President and Vice-President Elect on their decisive victory and look forward to their efforts to bring real change to Washington, D.C and shape a new and better direction for the nation,” Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brad Courtney stated.

Stories of Electoral College electors resisting attempts by anti-Trump protesters and placing their votes in the Donald Trump column as representatives of their respective states, instead of suggestions otherwise, have taken place all over the country.

< Democrat Hillary Clinton

Some of the protesting has resulted from Trump’s opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, receiving more than 2.5 Million more overall popular votes than the current President-Elect received. However, presidential elections in the U.S. are determined by the Electoral College system, which is based on the popular vote, but, not exactly.

At this writing, Trump has received at least the minimum 270 Electoral Votes, including Wisconsin’s 10 votes, needed to win the presidency, late in the afternoon, U.S. time, Monday, December 19, 2016.

The majority of electors from states Trump won last month have cast their electoral votes for him, as they were expected to. If the trend, at this writing, continues, Trump will end up with 304 electoral votes, well over the 270 he needs. Only two Trump electors defected from him, with one voting for John Kasich and the other for Ron Paul.

When the dust cleared, Trump collected 304 votes, sealing his victory. Hillary Clinton won 227. Seven electors, five Democratic and two Republican, decided not to support the winner of their states.

