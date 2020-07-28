Wisconsinites with disabilities now eligible for federal unemployment assistance
The federal Department of Labor has reversed course and now says Wisconsinites who receive disability can also get a new form of unemployment benefits.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2020 at 6:30 PM
Wisconsin's tribes have relatively low COVID-19 cases — here's how they're doing it
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 28, 2020 at 6:12 PM
Here's how some tribal communities are responding to COVID-19 with testing and strict safety regulations to keep their infection rate relatively low.
Wilco, Trampled by Turtles concert at Capital Credit Union Park rescheduled for 2021;...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 28, 2020 at 5:53 PM
The Sept. 18 concert at Capital Credit Union Park was to be the inaugural concert at the $14 million stadium.
Milwaukee DNC organizers detail COVID-19 precautions
by WRN Contributor on July 28, 2020 at 5:01 PM
Anyone still planning to attend the drastically downsized Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee will have some pandemic-related rules to follow. Convention organizers unveiled their safety measures Monday. Guests will need a coronavirus test, […]
Wisconsin added to Chicago’s mandatory travel quarantine order
by WRN Contributor on July 28, 2020 at 4:49 PM
Wisconsinites will be requited to quarantine, if they travel to Chicago for the foreseeable future. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that Wisconsin will be added to the city’s quarantine list “later this week,” noting […]
Koehler, Robert Jerome age 80 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on July 28, 2020 at 4:47 PM
Bob was born November 17, 1939 in Superior, Wisconsin to Jerome And Elizabeth (Mireski) Koehler. Bob was in the U.S Army – Platoon and Operations Sargent with E Battery where he was honorably discharged on May 31, 1983. While in […]
Wisconsin added to Chicago Quarantine list
by WRJC WebMaster on July 28, 2020 at 4:45 PM
Wisconsin is now the 19th state to be added to Chicago's COVID-19 travel quarantine list. Signs over the Illinois highways already warn travelers coming from designated COVID-19 hotpots to self-quarantine. "We're also seeing an increase in states […]
UI Benefits now available to residents that recieve Disability Benefits
by WRJC WebMaster on July 28, 2020 at 4:44 PM
Wisconsin residents who receive disability benefits and who had been denied additional unemployment benefits made available due to the coronavirus pandemic can now receive those payments.
Green Bay man in custody after two women hurt falling from moving car
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 28, 2020 at 4:43 PM
The incident began with disturbane involving four poeple outside cconvenience story, according to Oconto Police.
