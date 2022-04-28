Wisconsinites have a poor view of Speaker Vos according to MU Poll

This month’s Marquette Law School Poll shows Wisconsinites have a poor opinion of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, if they have one at all. Poll Director Charles Franklin explains. “Despite being such an important government figure and having held that position for a long time 49% say they haven’t heard enough about Speaker Vos to have […] Source: WRN.com







