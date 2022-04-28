Wisconsinites have a poor view of Speaker Vos according to MU Poll
This month’s Marquette Law School Poll shows Wisconsinites have a poor opinion of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, if they have one at all. Poll Director Charles Franklin explains. “Despite being such an important government figure and having held that position for a long time 49% say they haven’t heard enough about Speaker Vos to have […] Source: WRN.com
'On cloud nine': Green Bay elementary school teacher comes in third with $3,100 on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2022 at 6:11 PM
The Green Bay elementary school music teacher said she is "still on cloud nine" from competing on the TV quiz show.
by Raymond Neupert on April 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM
This month’s Marquette Law School Poll shows Wisconsinites have a poor opinion of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, if they have one at all. Poll Director Charles Franklin explains. “Despite being such an important government figure and […]
Ex-Justice Daniel Kelly calls Brian Hagedorn 'supremely unreliable' as he pursues a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM
As he pursues a return to the state Supreme Court, former Justice Daniel Kelly is branding one of his previous colleagues a half-hearted conservative.
Bice: Wisconsin's Democratic U.S. Senate candidates criticize Amazon, but still own its...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2022 at 2:54 PM
Democrats running for Senate are united in criticism of Amazon for its union-busting efforts. They're also united in relying on the mega-retailer.
With no evidence, Rebecca Kleefisch, Wisconsin candidate for governor, says 2020 election...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2022 at 2:32 PM
Kleefisch compared decisions made by Wisconsin election officials to navigate COVID-19 to those of Tom Brady during the 'deflategate' controversy.
Ron Johnson has long promoted repealing Obamacare. Here's where he stands on health care...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2022 at 12:01 PM
In a statement to the Journal Sentinel, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a staunch foe of Obamacare, detailed his approach to the health care issue.
Tim Michels wants his family's construction business to keep seeking state contracts if...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM
The approach Michels plans to take could create ethical challenges because state law bars officials from taking actions that benefit them financially.
How Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. has inspired an entire state to help get critical supplies...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2022 at 11:03 AM
Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. has been overwhelmed by the generosity of communities in ways big and small for its humanitarian aid efforts for Ukraine.
Five reasons why Green Bay and the Packers should host an NFL draft
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2022 at 11:02 AM
Green Bay organizers won't stop efforts to attract NFL draft. They contend the Packers' history trumps city's size.
