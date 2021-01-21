Wisconsinites could get booze delivered to their homes under a new proposal
Rep. Gary Tauchen, R-Bonduel, is reintroducing a bill that would allow alcohol beverage retailers to deliver to customers.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Packers fans say Ticketmaster system let them down when they tried to buy tickets to the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 21, 2021 at 12:41 AM
Fans complained of being kicked out of ticket system when choosing seats. Tickets sell out in minutes.
Coronavirus in Brown County: 627 cases reported, 8 more deaths in the past week
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 21, 2021 at 12:17 AM
The seven-day positivity rate stood at 28.4% in Brown County.
Wisconsin moves closer to finalizing second phase of vaccine rollout, including teachers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2021 at 11:45 PM
The recommended Phase 1B group includes a third of Wisconsin's adult population.
COVID-19 case average dips to lowest point in 4 months, but autumn surge continues to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2021 at 11:17 PM
Nearly two-thirds of Wisconsin's COVID-19 deaths have come since Nov. 1, a result of the massive surge in cases throughout the fall.
Green Bay woman gets 10 years in prison in connection to her 15-month-old daughter's death
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2021 at 11:08 PM
A autopsy found that the daughter of Sarah L. Kairys, 33, died from blunt force injuries on her head and torso.
Bud Lea, who set standard for covering Packers as beat writer for Milwaukee Sentinel,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2021 at 10:54 PM
Bud Lea, who first made his mark as the Packers beat writer for the Milwaukee Sentinel and covered the team for more than 50 years, died Wednesday.
Tomah Health Board of Directors Optimistic for 2021
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2021 at 9:01 PM
Farm Bureau Wants Wolf Hunt This Winter
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM
