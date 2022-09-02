Wisconsinites can now order 5 free at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests through a new website

Five free rapid antigen COVID tests are available on the Say Yes! COVID Test website under a new program from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



