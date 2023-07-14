Wisconsinites are using 988 Suicide Hotline at record volumes. It's saving lives.
Wisconsin scuba diver forms most heartwarming friendship with a smallmouth bass named...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2023 at 9:25 PM
A scuba diver's connection with a smallmouth bass named Elvis in a Wisconsin lake is just perfection.
Wisconsin Republicans banned race-based hiring in local government. It's already been...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM
Republicans championed the law as banning "woke diversity and equity initiatives" but state and federal law has barred race-based hiring for decades.
Reps. Tiffany and Fitzgerald ask for federal investigation of juvenile's involvement in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2023 at 7:48 PM
Local police determined the young girl's participation in the Madison Naked Bike Ride did not violate any state laws.
Why Menominee tribally harvested wood is best for upcoming Lumberjack World Championships
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2023 at 6:43 PM
Since 2001, Menominee wood has been used in the sawing and chopping parts of the competition.
Officials arrest wanted man hiding in clandestine fort built in Marathon County
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 14, 2023 at 4:02 PM
Shawn D. Clark was wanted on a charge of violating the state sex offender registry. He was found in possession of a firearm, according to reports.
Polluted air from Canadian fires is heading toward Wisconsin again; here's what to know
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2023 at 2:01 PM
Smoke from Canadian fires is expected to return to Wisconsin this weekend after polluted air in June brought the worst air quality in the world.
Tomah 16U Legion Uses Scenic Bluffs/Dairyland Conference Players for Regional Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2023 at 1:51 PM
Wisconsin tribal athletes to compete in 'Indigenous Olympics'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Young athletes from all 11 federally recognized tribes in Wisconsin are heading to Canada to compete in the event.
