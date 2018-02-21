Wisconsin's Lincoln Hills would close in 2021, six months later than earlier proposed, under new bill
The state would delay closing its troubled juvenile prison until 2021 under an $80 million plan to establish teen lockups around Wisconsin.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
