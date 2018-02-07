Wisconsin would spend $7 million to attract out of state workers for companies like Foxconn
Wisconsin would spend nearly $7 million to draw workers to jobs at state businesses like Foxconn, under a proposal before lawmakers Wednesday.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
