Wisconsin Women’s Hockey wins National Championship

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team won their second national championship in three years with a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory over Northeastern Saturday night. Daryl Watts scored the game winner from behind the net when she flicked the puck off the back of a defender who was standing in front of the cage, directing the puck […]

Source: WRN.com







