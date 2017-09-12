Wisconsin women’s hockey team picked second in WCHA

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team was picked to finish behind Minnesota in the 2017-18 WCHA race. Four of the league coaches picked the Gophers to win the league this season. The other three picked the Badgers, who have won the last two regular-season championships. Minnesota-Duluth and Ohio State tied for third place, followed by Bemidji […]

